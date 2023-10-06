Two Indicted On Child Abuse Charges

Two individuals charged with child abuse have been indicted by the September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

According to the indictment, the charges were filed, based on an incident that allegedly occurred on Mar. 25, 2023, in Weakley County, Tennessee.

Sean Malachai Jackson, of Fulton, Kentucky, was arrested on Thursday, Sep. 7, 2023, on charges of Aggravated Child Abuse, (a Class A felony); Aggravated Child Endangerment, (a Class A felony); and Aggravated Assault, (a Class C felony).

Lauren Beth McAdoo, of McKenzie, Tennessee, was taken into custody on Sep. 8, 2023, on charges involving the same child. She was indicted on charges of Aggravated Child Abuse, (a Class A felony); Aggravated Child Endangerment, (a Class A felony); and Aggravated Assault, (a Class C felony).

The indictment states, Lauren McAdoo and Sean M. Jackson, on or about March 25, 2023, “. . . did unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly treat a minor child eight years of age, or less, in such a manner as to inflict injury, and the act of abuse resulted in serious bodily injury to the child.”

The indictment further states that Jackson and McAdoo, being the parent(s), failed and refused to protect the victim from aggravated child abuse.

Jackson and McAdoo are both ordered to appear in Weakley County Circuit Court on Sep. 12, for their arraignment.