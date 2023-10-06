Organizations Partner to Provide Disaster Preparedness Resources

By Lorcan McCormick

Preparing for a natural disaster is necessary in Northwest Tennessee. In recognition of Disaster Preparedness Month, local organizations united over the weekend to bring awareness and offer community members to gain valuable information and tools to ready their families in the event of a devastating weather event.

On Saturday, the Disaster Preparedness Event, hosted by the Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group, Weakley County Emergency Management and Northwest Tennessee Development District, held their activities at the Martin Recreation Complex. Various activities for families were made available along with urgent and necessary information to help residents respond to future disaster scenarios. In addition to preparations, the groups handed out free weather radios to family members, offered Touch-A-Trucks, face painting and bounce houses for children.

Servpro was on hand to talk about home clean-up after a disaster.

“We’re so excited about the partnership between all these organizations and the ability for our community to prepare for the things we never want to happen but have to anticipate. We hope to make this an annual event to help our region prepare for disaster recovery and preparedness,” Alisha Melton, Co-Chair of The WC Long Term Recovery Group said.

Misti Pequignot expressed enormous appreciation to the community, “we’re so thankful for everybody. Weakley County residents and those from other counties, we were just so thankful for everyone for coming out and getting information for disaster preparedness. Be prepared for the next disaster.”