No. 2 Dresden takes down Lake County in home opener

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

For the first two weeks of the season, the Dresden Lions’ football team had been road warriors.

It was nice to come home. Dresden topped Lake County 43-22 at Rotary Field Friday night.

While there were a lot of good things to talk about, Dresden coach Keith Hodge felt like his team’s focus might not have been so sharp.

“We didn’t adjust well, but we did well enough to walk away with a region win,” the coach said. “It felt different. Maybe we weren’t focused like we should be, but it happens.”

The Lions did manage to post 43 points on the board and a lot of Dresden players got in on the act. DHS quarterback Cameron Schlicht threw for 180 yards and four touchdown passes. He also had 137 rushing yards.

“He’s just all over the place,” Hodge said. He’s just a big body and always falling forward.”

Tristan Jett carried 14 times for 138 yards.

“Cameron and Jett are running really well for us,” the coach said.

Lake County’s Calvin Mullins was a load. He carried 35 times for 237 yards.

“He was tough and can really, really play,” Hodge said. “He was good.”

The Lions got on the board when Schlicht connected with Deshawn Martin for a 5-yard TD pass. Kicker Paul Betzou booted the PAT. Schlicht heaved a 28-yard scoring pass to Creed Melton, but the PAT failed. Right before the half, Nick Turnbow hauled in a 25-yard TD pass. The kick was good.

In the second half, Turnbow pulled down a 42-yard TD pass from Schlicht. Schlicht ran in the deuce. Later, Schlicht scampered in from 9 yards and Betzou converted the extra points. The Lions rang the bell one more time when Jett tiptoed in from the 3. Reese Bell salvaged a muffed snap on the PAT and scored the deuce.

Hodge had praise for this team.

“We’ve got good kids that play hard,” he said. “I feel like we have a good group, but I don’t want them to be too comfortable.”

The Lions will travel to Arnold Field at Halls this Friday night at 7. The Tigers, 1-2, lost to Greenfield 41-14 last Friday night.