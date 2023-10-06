Joint Law Enforcement Effort Nets Three on Drug Charges

An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies recently netted three suspects in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, executed a search warrant at a Greenfield residence for narcotics.

During the search, deputies and agents seized over 42 grams of methamphetamine in several baggies, items used to sell and consume methamphetamine and US Currency.

Those arrested in the case on drug related charges were Greenfield residents Kenneth “Snake” Allen, Gena Harris, and Mary Mathis.

Kenneth Wayne Allen (also known as “Snake”), is charged with: Schedule II Drugs: Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession; and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities. The defendant is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Sept. 13, 2023, for his Preliminary Hearing, and his bond is set at $25,000.

Gena Lois McDaniel Harris is charged with: Schedule II Drugs: Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, and Possession. She is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions on Sept. 13, 2023, and her bond is set at $25,000.

Mary Jo Mathis faces charges of Schedule II Drugs: Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, and Possession. Her Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2023, and her bond is set at $25,000.