Greenfield improves to 2-1 with taming of Tigers

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Greenfield continued its winning ways with a 41-14 victory over visiting Halls at Harris Field Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets put forth a good offensive and defensive showing against the visiting Tigers. In the first half, Trae Mebane basked in the spotlight after scoring three TDs. Mebane had touchdown runs of 15, 65 and 35 yards en route to a 21-0 lead at halftime.

The Jacket defense stood up as well. Drake Ricketts and Noah Brown had significant stops while Tyler Isbell had 10 solo tackles. Isbell also had TD runs of 40 and 15 yards. Kinzer Pratt was perfect on PATs against Halls.

“We have a good duo with Mebane and Tyler,” said Greenfield coach Don Pitt. “They are both doing a good job at running back.”

Easton Sullivan tacked on a 15-yard TD run to nail the victory down.

“We’re going to Humboldt for a regional game,” Pitt said. “We have to keep our momentum rolling and keep improving at practice.”

The Jackets, 2-1, 1-0 in the region, will take on the winless Vikings. Humboldt lost 7-6 to Harding Academy last Friday.