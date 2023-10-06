Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments

By Sabrina Bates

Editor

The September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury met last week and handed down more than 60 felony indictments. Among those, a dozen were secret indictments and arrest warrants were issued following the session.

Those who face felonies were expected to be officially arraigned on their charges in the 27th Judicial District Circuit Court on Tuesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham.

Defendants can request a jury trial or plead guilty to the charges or accept a plea agreement, if one is offered by the District Attorney General’s office.

Those who were indicted last week and their bonds (where applicable) are as follows: