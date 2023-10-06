| logout
Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments
By Sabrina Bates
Editor
The September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury met last week and handed down more than 60 felony indictments. Among those, a dozen were secret indictments and arrest warrants were issued following the session.
Those who face felonies were expected to be officially arraigned on their charges in the 27th Judicial District Circuit Court on Tuesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham.
Defendants can request a jury trial or plead guilty to the charges or accept a plea agreement, if one is offered by the District Attorney General’s office.
Those who were indicted last week and their bonds (where applicable) are as follows:
- John David Bailey: Forgery and Theft – Bond: Released on Recognizance
- Tabitha Ann Ekberg: Forgery – Criminal Summons
- Cody Bergner: Possession of Meth w/Intent; Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Tampering with Evidence; Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony – $25,000 bond
- Katelyn Gabriel Black: Aggravated Child Abuse and Aggravated Assault – Hold
- Bobby Joe Brown, Jr.: Possession of Meth w/Intent; Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony – $50,000
- Brandon Lee Burris: Failure to Appear – Hold
- Amanda Dawn Jennings Butler: Failure to Appear – Hold
- Bethany Ann Pusser Butler: Failure to Appear – Hold
- Miyah Arae Clark: First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse – $500,000 bond
- Suzanne Clark: Failure to Appear – Hold
- Bradley Joe Cooper: Aggravated Burglary; Theft and Aggravated Stalking – $25,000 bond
- Jody Alan Ferguson: Possession of Meth w/Intent; Simple Possession and Drug Paraphernalia – $25,000
- Zackery Wade Fowler: Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property – $2,500
- Brandon Wayne Hurst: Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property – $2,500
- James Rainey Freeman: Two Counts of DUI 4th Offense and Driving on a Revoked License – $5,000
- Jakob Draven Guy: Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent and Falsify Results of Drug Test – Hold
- Ruby Nell Hahn: Theft of Services – Cited
- Joseph Darren Hauhe: Possession w/Intent and Drug Paraphernalia – $5,000
- Andrea Nicole Hauhe: Simple Possession and Drug Paraphernalia – $2,500
- Tavien Kevin Holland: Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Theft of a Firearm; Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony; Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon and Drug Paraphernalia – $10,000.
- Demetra Denise Holland: Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Theft of Firearm; Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony and Drug Paraphernalia – $20,000
- Trevor Lynn Holland: Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Theft of Firearm; Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony and Drug Paraphernalia – $10,000
- Macy Brawley: Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Theft of Firearm; Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony and Drug Paraphernalia – Hold (furloughed to rehab)
- Brianna Hunter Johnson: Child Neglect/Endangerment – $1,000
- Christopher Neal Johnson: Child Neglect/Endangerment – $1,000
- Santana Lasheryl Johnson: Three Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent and Drug Paraphernalia – $10,000
- Michael Howard Legens: Possession of Meth w/Intent; Drug Paraphernalia and Two Counts of Simple Possession – $25,000
- Christopher Wayne Leyhue: Possession of Meth w/Intent; Burglary; Theft and Vandalism – Hold
- Laren McAdoo: Aggravated Child Abuse; Aggravated Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault – $100,000
- Sean M. Jackson: Aggravated Child Abuse; Aggravated Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault – $100,000
- David McDonald, Jr.: Theft; Evading; Reckless Endangerment; Aggravated Sexual Battery and Assault – Hold
- Ricky Lee Newell: Failure to Appear – Hold
- Morgan Christopher Romans: Voluntary Manslaughter – $2,500
- Elizabeth Danielle Sappington: Failure to Appear – Hold
- Christopher George Shawn, Jr.: Assault on First Responder; Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication and Disorderly – Hold
- Christopher George Shawn, Jr.: Vandalism – Hold
- Andrew Kane Simmons: Aggravated Burglary; Theft of Property; Theft of Firearm and Theft of Vehicle – $50,000
- Garilei Simone Washam: Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property – $2,500
- Jeffrey Scott Bowling: Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property – $5,000
- Ryan Patrick Smith: Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Stalking – $10,000
- Jeannie Annette Tatum Collins: False Reports to Officer – $1,000
- Dylan Scott Thomas: Rape – $10,000
- Kristopher Kane Thomas: Criminal Simulation: Hold
- Tyler Drehtaveis Thompson: Theft – $20,000
- Nicky Joe Todd: DUI; Violation of Implied Consent and Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence – $1,500
- Eric Lamar West: Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent; Possession of a Weapon By Convicted Felon; Possession of a Weapon Convicted Felony Drug Offense and Possession of Firearm During Dangerous Felony – $100,000
- Eric Lamar West: Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon; Evading and Drug Paraphernalia – $50,000
- Garilei Simone Washam: Possession of Controlled Substance w/Intent; Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony and Evading – $10,000
- Brandy Michelle Wiggins: Theft of Firearm – Released on Recognisance
- Mantaring Oki Woolridge: Second-Degree Murder – $100,000
- Michael D. Woolridge: Failure to Appear – Hold
- Brent Steven Wright: Two Counts of Violation of Sex Offender Registry and Violation of Community Supervision – $2,500