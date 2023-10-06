Gleason Shows Support for Injured Firefighter Grady Stafford

Food is being prepared for a BBQ fundraiser for Grady Stafford, who sustained serious injuries in an accident on Sunday, September 3.BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

The Gleason community has come together to show their support for the family of a local firefighter, who was seriously injured in a weekend traffic accident.

Grady Stafford, 25, son of Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford was involved in a tragic accident on Sunday, September 3, that resulted in a serious head injury.

According to Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson, Grady fell off the back of a golf cart on a country road and struck his head on the pavement, causing serious head trauma.

The patient was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where he is being treated at Skyline Trauma Center. At last report, Grady was listed in critical condition.

According to the mayor, Grady grew up in Gleason, where he attended school, and is well-liked in the community.

Mayor Anderson stated there was an “astronomical turnout” at a barbecue fundraiser for Grady on Saturday, September 9. He said the highly successful event, which was held at the Gleason Gazelle Grounds, was “cobbled together” in about three days.

Members of the Gleason Fire Dept. expressed their appreciation for such an amazing turnout from the community and also surrounding communities.

Local citizens are asked to join with family and friends in prayer and faith by covering the town with blue ribbons in support of Grady. The bows are $20 or whatever donation can be given. Everyone is encouraged to tie the bows to mailboxes, homes, or businesses to show their support.

In continued support of Grady, everyone is asked to wear blue at the Gleason versus Greenfield football game in Gleason Friday night. The Gleason Fire Dept. will also be passing fire boots around through both the Gleason and Greenfield crowds for any type of donations to help support this amazing family. Everyone is asked to please continue to pray for Grady, McCall, and the family.

Grady and his wife, McCall Scates Stafford, are expecting a baby.

Everyone is asked to please continue to lift Grady, McCall, and their family in your prayers.