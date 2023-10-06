Westview Chargers steamroll Scotts Hill

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

After a rough start to the 2023 football season, Martin-Westview corrected its course in a big way Friday night, taking down Scotts Hill 42-0 at UT Martin’s H.K. Grantham Field.

The Chargers, who broke into the win column after a frustrating first two weeks, spread the wealth against the visiting Lions. Charger coach Jarrod Neal was pleased with his team’s focus and effort.

“We had a lot of guys with multiple carries for a good chunk of yards,” he said. “We were pretty balanced yardage-wise.”

Cody Meeks led the rushing attack with 37 yards, but Neal explained there were a lot of other folks who toted the rock Friday. The Chargers had 166 rushing yards and 158 passing. Vincent was 11-17, passing for 150 yards and three TDS. Tyler Belew had three catches for 26 yards and two TDs. Grayson Williams had three grabs for 67 yards. Donteze Joy had one catch for 27 yards, but sustained a helmet-to-knee collision and sat out the remainder of the game.

“We were doing pretty well, so we decided to sit him,” Neal said. “He’s fine and should be back this week.”

What was more impressive was the Westview defensive effort.

Scotts Hill didn’t have a single first down.

“I was pleased with the defense,” Neal said. “I think we allowed them five total yards of offense.”

Malik Smith, Finn Snider and Tylan Scott led the Chargers with six tackles each.

“Defensively, we did pretty much what we wanted to do,” said Neal. “We didn’t give up anything, blocked a punt and had a pick-six.”

Cam Davis had the pick-six.

The Chargers, 1-2, 1-0 in the region, will visit Liberty Tech in Jackson 7 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders are winless thus far.