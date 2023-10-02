Dresden Residents Face More Issues with Post Office

Shannon Taylor

Associate Editor

After a series of incidents regarding Dresden Postmaster Daphne Richmond and two local residents, Michelle Tjaden and Brandi George over the past few weeks, more problems have continued after the pair’s mail was halted. In addition, they report not being allowed to sign for packages and not being allowed to record in a public, federal building.

George contacted this reporter on Friday, Sept. 22 when she stated that their mail had been halted and that a note had been left prior to that in their mailbox for customer delivery services that had “rural” blacked out. The form was actually a form for rural delivery services, but George and Tjaden live in city limits. They were also told that the only person that can sign to receive packages at their house was the person the package is addressed to, which is not what their online policy states. The policy states that “signature confirmation requires that the recipient (or a responsible person at the residence) be present to sign for the item.”

All of this came after Richmond’s supervisor, Justin Holt, told George on a recorded line that their mail would be delivered uninterrupted.

George requested that this reporter go with them to the post office to record their interaction with Richmond in case there were any problems, as previously Richmond had called 9-1-1 on the pair and tried to have them trespassed for asking questions.

When George and Tjaden arrived, Richmond said that the reason their mail was halted was because the current carrier, “felt like she was being harassed, so we are investigating that.” Tjaden provided videos from her security camera on her porch that show no harassment taking place.

Richmond then told Tjaden and George that the reason for the form being left for delivery instructions was to know who all lived at the address that received mail, but they stated that they had already filled out forms previously for who all lived at the residence.

“All she’s aware of is you and your mom, so if she sends back mail from anyone else, y’all cannot say anything about it because she’s just trying to figure out who lives at this address,” Richmond told the mother and daughter during a recent visit to the Dresden Post Office

Tjaden let Richmond know that the current carrier had been delivering their mail for four years with no issues up until this point.

At that point, Richmond looked at this reporter and said, “Ma’am, you’re not allowed to record in here. You did not ask for my permission.” After she was informed that recordings are allowed in public buildings, Richmond told them, “we are done with this conversation” and went back to her office.

Both the public and the press have a right to record government officials or matters of public interest in a public place as long as that person is not impeding or disrupting. Standing quietly at the back recording does not count as either. George then called Holt and had him on speaker to discuss the issue, who said that he told Richmond that recordings were allowed “unless it gets to the point that it’s impeding our operations.”

Holt also told George and Tjaden that the carrier that they had an issue with would not be delivering their mail anymore and that someone else would deliver from then on and by taking the former carrier out of the equation, that should fix the issue. Holt said that they shouldn’t have to do anything else to receive their mail and that the form for rural delivery should not have been given to them. George said she would fill out form 3801 to authorize signatures if they needed it and Holt told them to go ahead and do that.

Richmond then came out of her office to speak with George and Tjaden and once again said, “Ma’am, I asked you not to record me. I’m not going to talk to you guys while she’s recording. I’ll speak to y’all, but she don’t have the right to record.”

As Richmond walked away, George said, “Justin also said that he was going to ask you to apologize.” Richmond asked what she was apologizing for and George said, “Your behavior.” Richmond said that she was not going to do that and she had nothing to apologize for.

George made another phone call to Holt and said that she just wanted a working relationship with the postmaster and Holt told her that he didn’t think she was going to get that right now.

“That’s something we’re going to have to build over time,” Holt said.

“What we need is a postmaster that’s going to work with the public,” Tjaden responded. Holt said that he understood that. Holt said he wanted to work on it on his end with Richmond and her customer services skills and the way she’s been communicating.

“We take very seriously how we conduct ourselves and I ask that you give me the time to work with her and address the issues,” he added.

George and Tjaden said that no one in that position should be allowed to get away with what Richmond has been getting away with and that no matter how many times attention is brought to the situation, very little has actually been accomplished. They hope that by bringing it public, more will be done.

A few days after the incident, George contacted Congressman David Kustoff’s office and was told that they would be reaching out to her regarding the entire situation.