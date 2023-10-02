DEA Increases Production Quota to Manufacture Medication to Treat Attention Deficit Disorder

To address shortages of methylphenidate HCl extended- release tablets, a common drug used to treat attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and narcolepsy, DEA will raise the amount that may be produced.

On Sept. 29, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram issued an order that revises the 2023 Aggregate Production Quota for methylphenidate (for sale) from 41,800 kilograms to 53,283 kilograms. View a copy of the final order.

This follows notification from the FDA that the medication was on the drug shortage list and addresses the manufacture of a drug that is life-supporting, life-sustaining, or intended for the treatment or prevention of debilitating diseases.