Secretary of State Tre Hargett Encourages Domestic Violence Victims to Protect Themselves with the Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In recognition of the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking or any sexual offense to protect their address and protect themselves with the free Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program.

“Since we launched the Safe at Home program, we have helped victims all across the state protect themselves from becoming victims again by protecting their address,” said Secretary Hargett. “Any Tennessean who is a victim of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking or any sexual offense is eligible to take advantage of this free program.”

Safe at Home, which launched March 1, 2019, prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include home addresses and other identifying information, can make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

Safe at Home participants are issued a substitute address they can use anytime they interact with state and local government or anyone who could potentially make their home address part of the public record. This substitute address can be used by anyone in the household, including children, elderly parents and new spouses.

The first step to enrolling in the Safe at Home program is to complete an application with a partnering agency in your community. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee. Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment.

Safe at Home partner agencies include state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. A list of partnering agencies is available at SafeAtHomeTN.com