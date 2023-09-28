UT Extension and GAP Connections to Help Tennessee Farmers Navigate Labor Management

Agricultural Producers and Agribusinesses Are Invited to Register for Free Workshops Across the State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee agricultural producers and agribusinesses are invited to register for labor management workshops to be held in each region of the state in November. Funded by a grant from the Southern Extension Risk Management Education Center, the workshops are designed to help farmers and agribusinesses better understand labor sourcing options and learn more about best practices for managing labor and maintaining compliance.

“Our goal is to improve the economic sustainability of labor-intensive agricultural enterprises in Tennessee by reducing the risk associated with the ability to attract, secure and retain agricultural labor,” said project codirector Margarita Velandia, professor in UT’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics.

Workshop topics include sourcing options and costs, agricultural laws and regulations, workplace injuries and workers’ compensation considerations, and best practices for recordkeeping, communication, training, housing and more.

Presenters include the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division; Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development; Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation; UT Extension; GAP Connections; Labor Compliance Consultants; Tennessee Farm Bureau; and a panel of Tennessee farmers.

The workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time at the following locations:

November 2 at the Tennessee Farm Bureau Insurance office in Jonesborough (register by October 26)

November 14 at the office of UT Extension in Montgomery County in Clarksville (register by November 7)

November 16 at the office of UT Extension in Rutherford County in Murfreesboro (register by November 7)

Lunch will be provided, compliments of Tennessee Farm Bureau.

Learn more and register for this free workshop series at tiny.utk.edu/farmlabor. Contact Amy Rochkes with any questions at 865-622-4606, extension 107, or by emailing arochkes@gapconnections.com or Margarita Velandia at 865-974-7409 or by emailing mvelandi@utk.edu.

This work is supported by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture under award number 2021-70027-34722.

Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.