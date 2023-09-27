What Is a FOIA Request? Citizens’ Right to Information

Associate Editor Shannon Taylor

The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) was adopted in 1967 to allow citizens the right to access public records. In Tennessee, the equivalent of that is the TPRA (Tennessee Public Records Act). The TPRA stipulates that public records are open for inspection or copying to ANY citizen of Tennessee, except as otherwise stated by law. Tennessee actually passed a public records act in 1957 requiring government institutions to allow access to public records. Many citizens seem to think that only reporters can file TPRA/FOIA requests, but that is not the case. Any citizen can and this is how easy it is to do.

Access to public records is a vital part of United States democracy. It allows the public the right to request records from any federal agency, allowing for transparency. Federal agencies are required by law to disclose any information that has been requested through FOIA unless it falls under certain exemptions. These exemptions protect the interests of personal privacy, national security and law enforcement. Agencies are only supposed to withhold information if it can be reasonably proven that disclosure of such would harm an interest protected by an exemption, if the disclosure of that information would harm an interest protected by an exemption or if that information is prohibited by law.

The FOIA requires federal agencies to be proactive in their online posts of certain categories of information which include records frequently requested. A lot of information is already publicly available and one should check before making an FOIA request that the information is not already available to the public.

There may be processing fees for an FOIA request, but those can be waived depending upon situations where it can be shown that said information would be in the public interest because it would contribute to public understanding of government activity instead of being the sole interest of the person requesting. If the records requested pertain to the individual requesting the waivers do not normally apply. If the requester is financially unable to pay the fees, that is not an applicable reason for a waiver.

An FOIA request should be made in writing, however, most agencies do accept requests electronically now. There is no specific form for making the request. You can request for the information to be in printed or electronic form.

The TPRA “is a series of laws designed to guarantee that the public has access to public records of government bodies at all levels. Records in the possession of public agencies in Tennessee are open to perusal by the public unless they are specifically exempted by statute or case law. Records are defined as any documents, no matter the physical form which are “made or received pursuant to law or ordinance or in connection with the transaction of official business by any governmental agency.”

The TPRA also states that “Any citizen of Tennessee can request public records and a statement of purpose is not required. The Tennessee Open Records Act does not restrict the use of records and allows seven days to respond to records requests.”

When requesting, be sure to include the records or information you are seeking in detail and be specific. There is a sample written form on the Tennessee Open Records Act website that many may find beneficial when seeking information.

According to the TPRA, a response time of seven days is required. If the access to the information requested is denied or delayed, the department should provide a written explanation of why it was delayed or why it was denied with a citation of each specific exemption that justifies the denial.

Information that may be requested includes access to “state, county and municipal public records. “Public Records” are defined as “all documents, papers, letters, maps, books, photographs, microfilms, electronic data processing files and output, films, sound recordings, or other material, regardless of physical form or characteristics, made or received pursuant to law or ordinance or in connection with the transaction of official business by any governmental entity.”

This can include any emails by government officials, government social media data downloads, personnel files, salaries, incident reports (traffic and arrest), 911 call logs, court affidavits, board meeting minutes and more. A full list of items that can be requested can be Googled. It should be noted that some FOIA requests get bogged down, especially if they are too vague and broad. Be as specific as you can possibly be.

Non-responses or denials to FOIA requests are not the end of the road. These can be administratively appealed or a lawsuit can be filed. Before moving to these steps, be sure that the FOIA request was filled out properly, that the request didn’t fall under any of the exemptions and that you were as specific as possible.

More information and a sample form can be found online at the following link: comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/open-records-counsel.html.