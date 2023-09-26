Fire Prevention Festival Announced at Greenfield Board Meeting

By Shannon Taylor, Associate Editor

Greenfield Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with a slew of activities this year. Fire Chief Bob Dudley said this will be the 35th Annual Fire Prevention Festival hosted by the Greenfield Fire Department. Dudley announced the line-up of events during last week’s monthly Greenfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

The festival will begin on Oct. 9 through Oct. 14 and several activities have been planned. The Saturday of the festival is always full of activities and this year is no exception. Beginning at 9 a.m. that day there will be an Open House with seminars at the Greenfield Fire Department.

“We hope that this will help citizens in our communities to be better educated in proper fire prevention techniques. Exhibitors will be on hand to display fire equipment and collectibles. There will also be several antique fire trucks on display for the public to view and two or three medical helicopters will be on display during the morning, including the Wing from Memphis and Air Evac 31 from Martin. There will be other displays and demonstrations throughout the day,” Dudley shared with the board.

A parade has been scheduled for 1 p.m that day and fireworks that evening at 8 p.m. There will be several food trucks and Pope’s Concessions on the street to purchase food. A schedule of events is available at the Greenfield Fire Department.

“It’s looking to be a big event,” Dudley said.

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. there will be a Pork Chop Dinner in the Greenfield Elementary Cafeteria. The dinner is a fundraiser for the Greenfield Rotary Club.

Dudley also asked to transfer $43,000 from the fire CD for a new truck, which was approved unanimously by the board.

Police Chief Danny Smith told the board that he was looking at GSA (General Services Administration) for a patrol car and was able to find three cars that were equipped with low mileage that Smith said, “should be a good fit for our department.”

Smith said in order to pay for the vehicles they want to take $4,500 from the drug fund to pay for one vehicle and the remaining balance of $8,400 they want to move from their CDs in the bank. A motion was made to amend the budget and approve the money being moved to purchase the vehicles and was approved unanimously. Smith said the cars would be picked up within the next week or two.

A bid for patchwork from Union City Paving for $5,000 was accepted and approved unanimously.

Mayor Cindy McAdams stated that there were, “some honorable citizens from Greenfield that would like to give money to Greenfield.” McAdams said that they have no gift-acceptance policy and in order to receive donations a policy has to be approved. Alderwoman Kelly Keylon raised the question that they had accepted gifts prior without a policy in place and questioned how they were able to do that. Keylon mentioned that City Attorney Beau Pemberton sat on the board at that time also.

Pemberton stated that he was under the presumption from the previous city recorder Randy Potts that a policy was already in place. Pemberton said he was told, “Don’t worry about it and concern yourself with it.”

Pemberton drafted a resolution that set forth a gift-acceptance policy, which Keylon said she wanted a month to look it over and compare it with other city’s ordinances. Keylon made a motion to table it until the next board meeting, which was approved unanimously.

The city’s local sales tax for the past month was $36,018.19, down $1,226.29 from the previous month, but up $4,470.50 from the previous year.

The city’s Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The September Yard of the Month was awarded to Scott and Taylor Stout on Crestview Drive.

The next board meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 pm. at Greenfield City Hall.