Sam Laws Named Palmersville Firefighter of the Year 2022

By David Fisher

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

During Palmersville Fire Department’s Thursday night business meeting, Sam Laws was selected to be the Palmersville Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter of the Year 2022. Sam started in the junior firefighter program at age 15 and most recently completed his basic fire training and live burn courses. He is currently attending UT Martin to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Plant and Soil Science.

Certificates were presented to Logan Perkins, James Dean, and Sam Laws, who completed the 64-hour basic training course with instructor Kory Green. These three, along with Josh Staples, also completed their FF1 Live Burn at Madison County Fire.