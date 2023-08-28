Perry County earns 40-7 victory at Greenfield

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports Writer

Perry County got the jump on Greenfield and wrestled control of the game early in a 34-7 victory Friday night at Harris Field.

The Vikings took control early, scoring five TDs before the Yellow Jackets could dent the scoreboard.

Greenfield quarterback Easton Sullivan connected with Landon Clark for a 45-yard TD aerial.

The Vikings had cruised to a 20-0 halftime lead.

Greenfield is at Stewart County next week while Perry County hosts Gleason, victors over Fulton Co., Ky.