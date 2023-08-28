Gleason opens floodgates on Fulton County

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports Writer

Saturday night was a big one for the Gleason Bulldog football team as it rolled past Fulton County, Ky. 48-20 Saturday night at Parks-Edwards Field.

The host Bulldogs ran for 400 yards and passed for 170. The game was originally supposed to be played Friday night in Hickman, Ky., but a tornado damaged the Pilots’ facility, prompting the change in date and venue

Gleason coach Noah Lampkins said there was some good and bad in his team’s performance.

“We were sloppy, but we played really hard,” he said. “It was kind of odd playing on a Saturday and not being in school.”

Gleason quarterback Kaiser Crochet was 8-13 passing for 170 yards and a pair of TDs. Gage Byington had two receptions for 87 yards and a 45-yard touchdown catch while Drake Lehmkuhl hauled in a 5-yard TD pass.

Even better, was the Bulldog ground attack. Drake Lovell carried 17 times for 148 yards. Aiden Legens had 12 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Byington, a freshman, carried twice for 50 yards and a touchdown. He had three TDs in all. Lampkins said he would have had a fourth, but, in an attempt to cross the goal line, he fumbled the ball through the end zone.

“We had a few penalties and we struggled early, but we got going and played pretty well,” Lampkins said.

Legens had five tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to Perry County this Friday night. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m., but might be delayed a bit to accommodate the weather.

“I was pretty pleased with our offensive effort,” Lampkins said. “We need to work on our tackling, but we’ll get there. I think we gained a little confidence, but we don’t lack there. We have to believe we can play with the bigger teams. Our skill guys will be as good as anybody else’s, but our depth will be a question.”