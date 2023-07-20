Trees and Toys, Wonders and Woodworking

When retired UT Martin professor Charles Harding visited Kiwanis on July 12, he brought with him tangible information about a lifetime of learning.

He explained in great detail about a tree called Paulownia, which is highly appreciated and cultivated in Asia and is one of the fastest growing trees in the world.

Paulownia was named for Queen Anna Pavlovna of Russia (1785-1865) and is sometimes call the Princess Tree or Empress Tree.

Harding passed around samples of this lightweight, durable wood that is often used in making musical instruments as well as furniture. He compared this wood to other woods he has used in his woodworking and explained the value of this wood in the economy of developing countries.

Harding also explained that he had found one of these trees on his property near Cottage Grove and had harvested it for his woodworking. He showed a beautiful box he had made from this wood and numerous toys, including a gorilla, two frogs, a kangaroo and joey that he had made from other types of wood. Kiwanis president-elect Clinton Smith presented a certificate of appreciation to Harding stating that a donation will be made to Martin Public Library in his honor.