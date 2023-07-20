Sharon Purchases Slide By Editor | July 20, 2023 | 0 Sharon Parks and Rec had a fundraiser to purchase a new slide for the park. Kaden Phillips (left), Cooper Edwards (right) are seen trying out the slide. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dresden, TN Mayor visits London, Paris, Rome and Dresden, Germany July 20, 2023 | No Comments » CJs Station House Restaurant in Palmersville – Best Kept Secret in Weakley County July 20, 2023 | No Comments » Sharon ‘Tentatively’ Passes First Reading of Budget July 20, 2023 | No Comments » Trees and Toys, Wonders and Woodworking July 20, 2023 | No Comments » Dresden Farmer’s Market Full of Local Goodies July 20, 2023 | No Comments »