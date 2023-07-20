R.A.D.A.R.’s Tales Continue in New Release By Gleason Native

By Will Spencer

Staff Writer

Film producer and writer Marty Poole, a native of Gleason, recently released his latest movie R.A.D.A.R.: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog on June 27, 2023. Starring Dean Cain of the 1990s television series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, the film follows a young boy and his super-powered canine as they save a small town from two buffoonish crooks.

Poole also serves as the president of Fairway Film Alliance, a full-service independent film sales and production company. Poole’s repertoire includes 20 years of world sales and a number of successful films. His most notable efforts are likely the two family-friendly Bernie the Dolphin movies, and he helped pen and produce both.

Poole is solely a producer for R.A.D.A.R., which was directed by Scott Vandiver and written by April Smallwood. The PG-rated movie is available to rent or buy on digital and on-demand.