Dresden Farmer’s Market Full of Local Goodies

By Shannon Taylor

Summer is in full swing and local farmers have gathered at Dresden Farmer’s Market to bring the very best in produce all to one place to make your experience even better. Locals visiting the Market get to take advantage of fresh, home-grown produce at reasonable prices. The Market currently holds a 4-star review based off of 57 reviews on Facebook.

The Market held it’s grand opening in June of 2014 and serves as a gathering place for cottage businesses and the community to come together to enjoy fresh produce and delicious value-added products.

Local vendors like Pat’s Body Butter by Pat Rogers carries an all-natural body butter made from bees wax, coconut oil, vitamin E and olive oil, a Better Day Cream with CBD and Plantain Booboo Salve with benefits ranging from soothing burns to soothing pain from insect bites.

Lyn and Mary Totty from Gleason have an array of fruits and vegetables including watermelons, cantaloupes, green tomatoes, red tomatoes, squash, onions, green beans and more.

George Taylor also has a big selection of veggies including cucumbers, okra, tomatoes and squash.

Many different vendors come on various days with a variety of items including fresh eggs, fresh and local honey, peppers, pickles and so much more.

JT Davis Farms have a full truck bed of peaches and cream obsession corn for $5 a dozen and Austin Farms also has peaches and cream progression corn for $5 a dozen.

The Market is open from May to October every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. SNAP/EBT is accepted. Dresden Farmer’s Market can also be followed on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/dresdenfarmmkt.