CJs Station House Restaurant in Palmersville – Best Kept Secret in Weakley County

BY DAVID FISHER

The parking lot is usually full and the restaurant packed with hungry customers at CJs Station House Restaurant in Palmersville, when mealtime rolls around.

According to the restaurant’s new owners, Brent and Michelle Montgomery, the secret of their success is good old down-home country cooking.

The couple purchased the restaurant from Charles and Cindy Oliver. Michelle states that her husband, Brent, is Charles Oliver’s nephew.

She said that Charles and a business partner were the first to open the restaurant back in the 1970s. Then, Brent’s parents bought Charles’ share in the 1980s.

“I have been working here for the past six years and have been managing it for the past year for Charles,” Michelle said. “I have a very friendly staff composed of 10 employees.”

She says her restaurant is known for its fish and 2-inch pork chops.

“We have a breakfast menu and lunch specials that varies daily. On the weekend, we have a little bit of everything. We have a seafood platter, with fried or grilled fish. The menu also includes chicken dinners, as well as chicken livers, and fried and grilled chicken tenders. We also have several different steaks to choose from, and hand-patted hamburgers and hamburger steaks.”

With a seating capacity of approximately 115 customers, there’s plenty of room for regular customers and those visiting for the first time.

The restaurant’s open 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and is closed on Sunday.

CJs Station House Restaurant is located at 10443 TN-190, Palmersville, near the intersection of Palmersville Hwy 89.