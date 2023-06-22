Steel goes up at BlueOval City’s TCAT campus

By Sabrina Bates

MVP Regional News Editor

The ground is broken and the steel beams are going up at the 21st-Century Tennessee College of Applied Technology on the BlueOval City campus in Stanton, Tennessee. The West Tennessee Megasite, located in Haywood County, will house the largest investment in the state through Ford Motor Co. and South Korea’s SK On partnership. Known as BlueOval City, named after Ford’s emblem, the 6.6-square-mile plot of land will be home to Ford’s electric-truck manufacturing plant, SK On’s electric-battery manufacturer and recycling facility, a state-of-the-art TCAT campus, a Lowe’s retail shopping center and numerous Tier 1 suppliers for the manufacturing plants.

To prepare individuals for new jobs at BlueOval City, Ford introduced BlueOval Learning to empower future workers to build an EV future in America. This talent-development program will strengthen skills, provide teacher support, and increase work-based learning experiences. Among the key elements is the BlueOval TCAT – a state-of-the-art training center, a $40 million investment by the State of Tennessee and created with the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, that will serve as a hub for education resources and best-in-class training programs.

The Tennessee Board of Regents comprises all two-year public institutions in the state, which includes all TCAT campuses. BlueOval City’s TCAT is under the direction of TCAT Jackson.

“The Tennessee Board of Regents is proud of and has been totally committed to our partnership with Ford and the State of Tennessee since BlueOval City was announced in 2021. We’re delighted that construction of the new TCAT campus has advanced to its next phase and is on pace for completion. It underscores the vital importance of the partnership. The center will provide the people of West Tennessee with the training they need for great careers,” Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings said.

The 124,000-square-foot campus will provide courses directly related to careers at BlueOval City, and training for highly-skilled operators. Some of the mentioned courses included maintenance, mechatronics and electric-vehicle production technicians. Floor plans show classrooms positioned above large, hands-on learning labs. Initially, the TCAT will provide on-board training for workers at the electric-vehicle and battery plants.

Upon construction completion, the Tennessee General Assembly has to approve accreditation for the new campus and class enrollment will open for students. The projected completion date for construction of the 21st-Century technology-based campus at BlueOval City is April 2024, with the manufacturing facility rolling off its first all-electric truck in the first quarter of 2025.

The BlueOval City TCAT campus will offer open enrollment for courses, meaning students can enroll in courses any time throughout the year. While the campus is under construction, other West Tennessee TCATs continue to offer courses in robotics, maintenance and manufacturing. Financial aid is available for all high school students through Pell grants and the Tennessee Promise scholarship. Non-traditional students can also attend TCAT programs through the Tennessee ReConnect scholarship. Contact your nearest TCAT for more information about financial aid and courses. Contact TCAT Jackson at 731-424-0691.