Latham – Dukedom Fire Department to Host 3rd Annual Fireworks and Family Fun Event

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

The Latham-Dukedom Volunteer Fire Department invites the public to attend the 3rd annual Fireworks and Family Fun event on Saturday, July 8th, in celebration of America’s Independence.

Fun and fellowship starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks will be at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

The three-hour celebration will provide free hamburgers and hotdogs while supplies last.

The event will also feature bouncy houses, fire truck rides, cornhole games, and other activities for the children.

The Latham-Dukedom Fire Department is located on Hwy 118 in Dukedom, TN.

For more information, call the fire station at 1-731-799-3099, Fire Chief Sean Fulcher at 731-676-2344, or send an email to lathamdukedomfiredept@gmail.com.