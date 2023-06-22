Flag Day Ceremonies Held in Dresden and Gleason

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

Flag Day ceremonies were held in Weakley County on Wednesday, June 14, in recognition of the adoption of the Flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The birthday of the United States Army also occurs on this date.

Flag Day is celebrated across the Nation with parades, essay contests, ceremonies and picnics sponsored by veterans groups, schools, and groups like the National Flag Day foundation whose goal is to preserve the traditions, history, pride, and respect that are due our nation’s symbol, Old Glory.

Locally, Flag Day was commemorated in Dresden and Gleason with special flag folding observances.

Veteran volunteers from Dresden, Gleason and Union City assisted in conducting the ceremonies, under the direction of Sue Priest, Wreaths Across America Coordinator for Dresden. Among those assisting with the Flag Day observance were: America Legion Commander Post 94 officers – Kenneth Gatewood, Post Commander and Andrew Pritchett, Post Adjutant.

Following an opening prayer held prior to a Flag Day ceremony at the Weakley County War Memorial,

Dresden American Legion Post 94 Veterans, and Linda Smith, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator for TNECMT, read the purpose and significance of each fold. (Note: TNECMT is the Wreaths Across America location identification for four Weakley County cemeteries: Eastside ion Martin; Beulah in Union City; Sunset in Dresden and Woodlawn in Sharon.)

Additionally, U. S. Veteran volunteers, along with other area patriots, participated in a flag folding ceremony at Gleason City Hall. The event was held adjacent to a monument that reads: “City of Gleason – Memorial To All Living And Deceased, Who Have Honorably Served Their Country That Freedom May Reign.” The monument is engraved with the symbols for each division of the U.S. military (Army, Navy, Airforce, Marines and Merchant Marines). Another nearby monument sponsored by Gleason’s American Legion Post 166 reads: “We Remember Our Dedicated Comrades.”

Area homes and businesses also displayed the American Flag in recognition of the national patriotic celebration.