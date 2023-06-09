Finalist for UTM Chancellor Position Set for Campus Visit Monday

Finalists have been selected in the search for the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin (UTM). Among those is Dr. Yancy Freeman, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

The finalists are scheduled to visit in Martin on June 12, 22 and 27 to meet with representative groups of faculty, staff, students and key community leaders. They will also participate in campus public forum sessions.

All public forum sessions will be held on the UTM campus. The June 12 forum will be held in the Gallien Auditorium in Gooch Hall at 11:15 a.m. CT with the June 22 and June 27 forums in the Watkins Auditorium in the Boling University Center at 11:15 a.m. CST. The forums are open to the public. Finalist names and background information will be provided two days prior to each public forum and will be available on the search website.

Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. The forums will also be streamed live on the search website for faculty, staff and students to view, and will also be archived and available for viewing by the general public at the conclusion of the final forum. Opportunities to provide feedback will be available on the search website when interviews begin.

