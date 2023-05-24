Lady Chargers run-rule Riverside

Martin-Westview needed just five innings to capsize Riverside’s state softball plans.

The Lady Chargers topped the Lady Panthers 11-1 to advance in the winner’s bracket at the 2A state softball tournament in Murfreesboro Wednesday.

Westview will play Waverly Thursday morning in Murfreesboro. Someone will have to beat the Lady Chargers twice to eliminate them.

McCall Sims was on top of her game again, fanning seven Lady Panthers for the victory. She allowed just one hit.

Westview scored four runs in the first and authored 7-0 lead in the third. Riverside scored a run in the top of the fifth. The Lady Chargers ended in the bottom of the fifth with four runs. Sarah Byars single in the fifth scored Piper Johnson to run-rule Riverside.

In the first, Sims doubled, driving in Lakyn Rogers. Sims scored when Mary Anna Chester was hit by a pitch. Brigance was hit by a pitch, plating Piper Johnson and Clark scored when Cara Brooke Hatler walked. Westview led 4-0.

In the third. Jillian Brigance scored when Rogers walked. Byars scored on Sims sacrifice, then Hatler scored on a fielder’s choice. Westview led 7-0.

Riverside’s Elizabeth Quinn doubled home Sydney Montgomery to put the Lady Panthers on the board.

In the bottom of the fifth, Rogers’ double brought in Hatler, Hazelwood cranked a two-run homer over center to plate Rogers. Johnson scored on Byars’ knock to end it.

Rogers had two doubles and two RBI. Sims and Hazelwood each had a hit and two RBI. Roberts, Chester and Brigance each had a hit and an RBI. Byars and Hatler each had two hits and an RBI.

The Lady Chargers improve to 27-10 while Riverside falls to 26-6.