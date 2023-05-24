Dresden turns back rally to win in elimination game

It appeared Dresden was going to have an easy time of it in the elimination round of the Class A state softball tournament at Murfreesboro Wednesday.

The Lady Lions cruised to a 4-0 lead early and held a 5-1 advantage in the top of the seventh inning when North Greene knotted the score at 5 in the bottom half of the inning.

Dresden needed 10 innings to finally subdue North Greene 6-5 and advance in the elimination round. Dresden faced Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Wednesday evening. Results were not available at presstime.

With the score tied at 5 in the top of the 10th, Dresden’s Paisley Pittman advanced to third on Eva Stafford’s base hit. Kaci Finney popped out, allowing Pittman to score.

In the bottom of 10th, Stafford snagged a pop fly and struck out the last two batters and nailed it down for Dresden.

Stafford carved up 16 North Greene batters, allowing nine hits and six walks for the victory.

In the second inning, Haylee Jarred walked and later scored on an error. Allie Spaulding doubled to bring in Tilley Hopper. Dresden led 2-0.

In the third, Mollie Oliver drilled a two-run double, scoring Finney and Jarred for a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, North Greene’s Anna Weems scored on a fielder’s choice to close the gap to 4-1. Dresden was able to get the run back in the top of the seventh when Jarred scored on an error.

North Greene wasn’t done. It scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings, led in large part by Weems’ two-run homer.

Spaulding was 2-5 with a double and an RBI. Maggie Oliver had two hits. Mollie Oliver had a double and two RBI. Hopper was 3-5. Pittman and Finney each singled. Dresden pounded 16 hits on the day.

Weems was 2-5 with a homer and three RBI to lead North Greene.

North Greene ends its season at 21-5 while Dresden advances at 21-4.