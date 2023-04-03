Jeff Cupples Selected New Director of Schools

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

After one-on-one interviews, a “meet-and-greet” event to give local citizens the opportunity to speak with the candidates, and following much discussion and deliberation, the Weakley County School Board voted unanimously to appoint Greenfield Principal Jeff Cupples as the next director of schools.

The search for a new director was necessitated by the upcoming retirement of director Randy Frazier on June 30, 2023.

The first ballot failed to produce a winner; however, the second vote resulted in: Cupples having six ballots cast in his favor; Foster receiving two votes; and Lawrence having one vote.

After the results of the second informal vote were announced, there was a motion and a second to officially appoint Cupples as the new director. The board voted unanimously to hire Cupples as the new Director of Weakley County Schools, with all members present.

Although the new director has been chosen, the terms of the director’s contract, which includes salary and benefits, must be worked out.

Following the meeting, Cupples said, “I feel blessed. I feel honored. It’s a big responsibility, but I’m willing to roll up my sleeves, get to work, and continue the great work we’ve done in the school system already.”

“I’m going to do my best to try to fill the big shoes of Mr. Frazier.”

With Cupples moving into the director’s position, a replacement must be found to assume the role of Principal of Greenfield Schools for the coming schoolyear.

The next School Board meeting is scheduled to be held at Martin Middle School, on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 5 p.m.

