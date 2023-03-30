New Arrival By Editor | March 30, 2023 | 0 Teagan Jade Teagan Jade was born: March 22, 2023 and weighed 7lbs 10oz. Her parents are Anna & Hunter Daniel of Puryear, TN. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Director of Schools Candidates Interact With Public During ‘Meet-and-Greet’ March 30, 2023 | No Comments » Lou Ann Powers Remembered for a Life of Service to Those in Need March 30, 2023 | No Comments » Scates of Greenfield Promoted to Brigadier General March 30, 2023 | No Comments » Lightning Ignites Structure Fire Near Dresden March 30, 2023 | No Comments » BlueOval City Event Draws Hundreds on Friday for Sneak Peak March 30, 2023 | No Comments »