Lightning Ignites Structure Fire Near Dresden

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

Dresden Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire at 8:58 p.m., on Friday, March 24.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Kory Green, Dresden firefighters responded to the rural residence of Clint Capps at 306 Gaylord Road, which is located at the intersection of Gaylord Road and Darnell Lane near Dresden.

Green states, when firefighters arrived on the scene, a large single-story garage, which was detached from the house, was fully involved with heavy fire and smoke bellowing out all sides of the structure.

“We were met by the homeowners in the yard, who stated a passing motorist got them to their door and informed them that they had witnessed lighting striking their garage,” Green said.

Green stated the fire was too far along for firefighters to enter the garage. Additionally, the battle to extinguish the flames was hampered by high winds generated by strong storms that were moving through the area at the time. Nevertheless, Dresden firefighters managed to contain the flames to the garage area and prevented it from spreading to other structures or neighboring properties.

A total of eight personnel utilized two fire engines to fight the blaze.

The fire crew got the fire under control in about 15 minutes, but had to remain at the scene for approximately an hour to completely extinguish the smoldering embers.

Weakley County EMS also responded to the residence to provide first aid, as needed. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the homeowners or fire personnel.

The fire report indicates the garage and its contents were a total loss.

Additionally, the house received damage to the back of the structure from the radiant heat.

The report indicates total property damage is estimated at approximately $45,000.