Westview Lady Chargers Honored For State Championship Win

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

Shortly after last Thursday’s County Commission meeting was called to order, the Westview High School Lady Chargers and their coaches were called forward to be recognized for winning the Division I—Class 2A State Basketball Championship.

Only a couple of the team members were present, because most were playing other sports at the time.

The resolution states the Lady Chargers recently completed a very memorable 2022-2023 season by capturing the Tennessee State Division I Class 2A State Championship trophy at the Blue Cross Basketball Tournament in Murfreesboro.

After finishing post-season play as district, regional, and sub-state champions, this outstanding squad undeniably completed the most successful season of any team in Weakley County, completing their season with a record of 33 wins and only 1 loss.

The resolution further states the Lady Chargers were honored to have an outstanding young lady, Jada Harrison, who was awarded with the 2023 TSSAA Miss Basketball title.

Additionally, at the State Championship game Jada Harrison, McCall Sims, Jillian Brigance, and Mary Anna Chester were named to the TSSAA 2A All-Tournament Team, Jillian Brigance broke the all-time highest field goal record by scoring 92 percent of her shots, and Jada Harrison was named the Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

This outstanding group of athletes was well balanced with Seniors: Tate Bell, Jillian Brigance, Mary Anna Chester, Jada Harrison, Tinsley Parkins Juniors: Kylee Alexander, Addie Roberts, and Emma Simpson; Sophomores: Alexis Evans, Amayiah Reed, Lakyn Rogers, McCall Sims, Hayden Swaim, Halle Trevathan; Freshmen: Sara Beth Byars, Josey Clark, AnnaBell Holmes, Maddie Horton, Chandler Spendlove, and Zoe Adams.

The Lady Chargers are led by Head Coach Brian Haskins, who was supported by the best group of assistant coaches in Tennessee Class 2A basketball with: Lauren Freeman, Randy Moore, Burton Rutledge, and Mike Swaim.

This team and their fans were cheered on by an outstanding group of cheerleaders who in their own right are state champion title holders including: Katie Butler, Addison Cary, Alexis Jaramillo, Maddie Morrison, Kinzey Nanney, Lexie Jones, Selena Hernandez, Cate Nanney, Kaylin Pham, Hailey Rogers, Emma Cook, Kara Dane, Marion Norton, Payton Leverette, Madison McIver, Anaya Patel, Kelsee Skelton, Mari Frances Taylor, Bentley White, and their sponsors Hillary Shanon and Kassi Wright.

The team has been supported by a tireless and dedicated group of managers including: Tristen Damron, Katelin Rutledge, and Maleigha Hernandez; and the team had unsurpassed fan and financial support from the entire Martin and Weakley County community.

The Lady Chargers’ success is also due the fact that a number of regular-season, district, regional and sub-state games were played at home.

The financial impact this team has made to the Westview High School, City of Martin and Weakley County economy, is undeniable.

Members of this great basketball team, coaches, mangers, cheerleaders, sponsors and administration are a tremendous credit to their school and community, and should be specially commemorated.

Therefore, the resolution states, that the county commission honors and congratulates Coach Brian Haskins, his staff, and the 2022-23 Westview High School Lady Charger basketball team on their successful season and finishing as State Champions in Tennessee Division I Class 2A, the crowning achievement of an exemplary season.

After Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum read the resolution in their honor, the commissioners and others in the audience, applauded the players and coaches for their outstanding accomplishments.