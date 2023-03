Ms. Laura Lee Rose, age 66, of Martin died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 20, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home with Rev. Franklin Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until funeral time at 1:00 p.m.