Gleason Board Approves Water Tap Fee Hikes; Grants Beer License

Some of the major items discussed, during Monday night’s Gleason City Board meeting included an ordinance increasing the city’s tap fees for water and wastewater hookups, a beer license request, and the city’s new garbage service provider.

Water and Sewer Tap Fee Hikes

The board approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that increases the water and wastewater tap fees for installing new service by 25 percent or actual cost, plus 10 percent, whichever is higher.

Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson stressed this should not be confused with the water and sewer usage fees, which increased last September by 3.0 percent, plus $5, for a maintenance fee.

According to Anderson, the amount charged for installing water and wastewater taps is based on the size of the pipes utilized. Most tap fees are for ¾-inch diameter pipes used at residential structures, but goes up to six inches for commercial customers.

Anderson reported the last time the city updated these fees was in 2004.

When it came to a vote, the ordinance passed unanimously 5-0 with all members present.

Beer License

The board approved a beer license application submitted by Tri-Star Energy, Inc. out of Nashville, which purchased all of the Little General convenience stores, including the one in Gleason.

Even though Little General already had a beer license, the city’s beer ordinance stipulates, when a business changes ownership, the new owner is required to apply for a beer license, in order to sell beer.

New Garbage Service

In other business, board members heard from representatives of Raekar, the city’s new garbage disposal firm, which is replacing Republic Waste Disposal as the city’s service provider.

Raekar was awarded the waste disposal contract, during a recent Gleason City Board meeting, after comparing the costs and services offered by the two competing companies.

Raekor division manager Anthony Rich and customer service manager Tammy Morgan, informed board members that the company’s trash carts are already being dropped off at local residences in preparation for garbage pickup service, which begins operations on Saturday, April 1.

Morgan said, “Letters were sent out last week, and local citizens should have received one by now.”

Bulk items will be picked up on the third Thursday and Friday of each month. But, in case of rain, bulk pickup will occur the next two rain-free days.

City Attorney Beau Pemberton stated a city ordinance prohibits residents leaving bulk material on the side of the street two or three weeks before the designated pickup dates. He noted, this has become a problem, and those who persist in violating the ordinance may be issued a citation.

Additionally, local residents are cautioned not to leave out tires, because they will not be picked up. Tires should be dropped off at the Weakley County Solid Waste Convenience Center in Dresden. Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 12 Noon. Tires will be accepted for a fee of $1 each. For more information, call 731-364-6798.

​

Department Reports

Outgoing Police Chief Brian Legons, who resigned in order to accept a regional sales position with public safety software company, Justice One, bid board members farewell saying, “This will be my last meeting. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me and this department all these years. It’s been a great learning experience.”

Mayor Anderson said, “I’d like to thank you for the job you’ve done.”

Anderson stated Police Chief Elect Marcus Hopper, who was named to replace Legons, begins his new job on Monday, March 27.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve my community,” Hopper said.

Anderson expressed his appreciation to the Public Works employees for their assistance in clearing brush following a recent wind storm that left broken branches scattered in city streets. Public Works Director Rodney Garner remarked there is still quite a bit of debris being picked up.

Water Department Supervisor Tony Terrell stated a water tank was drained, cleaned out and sanitized by a firm specializing in providing this type of service. He noted it looks as good as new. Terrell said a defective overflow valve and breather were also replaced on the tank. He commented the same process will soon be completed at the water tank on Hwy 22.

Park Board member Luke Hughes, stated work on the new disc golf course should be completed, as soon as the weather warms up. He commented private donations have helped to make the project possible. Hughes said the disc golf park is heavily used, and has been the location for tournaments with as many as 60 people in attendance.

According to Hughes, Jaclyn and Taylor Webber are the park directors this year.

The first ball game is set for Monday, April 3.

Attorney Pemberton reported there are a couple of properties he will be taking a closer look at that may need to be placed on the condemned list.

Announcements

The next Gleason City Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 17 beginning at 9 p.m.