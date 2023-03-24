Dresden Man Loses Life in Boating Accident on Kentucky Lake

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a Weakley County man was killed in a fatal boat crash on Friday, March 10.

At approximately 5 p.m., the TWRA responded to a report of a two-boat collision on the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake in Henry County, near the pump house, which resulted in the death of T.J. Long, 39, of Dresden.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the TWRA indicated that a Triton boat and a Javelin boat were involved in the collision, which ejected all passengers from both boats into the water.

Two of those occupants were able to swim back to their boat. However, the Javelin boat operator, who was later identified as Long, remained missing.

According to the TWRA, several local fishermen responded to the scene to help the boaters during the incident.

TWRA agents were able to locate and recover the victim’s body using a remote operating vehicle (ROV).

Assisting agencies included the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County EMS, and Paris-Henry County Rescue Squad.

TWRA records indicate this is the fourth boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters this year.