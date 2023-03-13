West TN Legal Services Ready to Assist Survivors

“The free legal assistance provided by West TN Legal Services can be useful for disaster-related issues such as foreclosures, landlord issues, FEMA recoupment, housing disputes, clearing titles, and contracts,” said Misti Pequignot, Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group Program Coordinator.

“Legal issues such as these can be vital for a survivor’s recovery process, and Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group wants to ensure that all survivors are aware that free legal assistance is available to those that qualify,” Pequignot said.

According to Michael Creasy, an attorney with West Tennessee Legal Services, “Disaster Legal Services is a new area of law practice for WTLS.”

Creasy said, “WTLS now provides free civil legal assistance to those who are survivors of a federally declared disaster and meet WTLS program priorities. The priorities are to help those who are the most vulnerable and unable to afford an attorney. Their services are free to those who qualify.”

“WTLS is available to speak to churches, as well as civic, government or community groups, concerning Disaster Legal Services.”

For more information, contact attorney Creasy at (731) 426-1347 or email michael@wtls.org. Individuals seeking legal services from WTLS must call 1-800-372-8346 ext: 1250 or apply online at wtls.org.