State resolution honors Greenfield’s late hunters

A House Joint Resolution honoring two late young duck hunters from Weakley County is making its way through the 113th Tennessee General Assembly.

Sponsored by Rep. Tandy Darby (R-Greenfield), HJR 0120 honors the memories of Zackery Grooms, 25, and Chance Black, 26, who were murdered in January 2021 while duck hunting at Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee. The resolution also requests that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) erect a marker in remembrance of the young men.

The resolution passed out of the Departments & Agencies Subcommittee last week and moves onto the State Government Committee next for consideration.

“Our families continue to be overwhelmed by the continued support from our hometown of Greenfield and surrounding communities. Rep. Darby has worked hard on this project and we are thankful and honored that Chance and Zack are being remembered.

“We know our boys made an impact and will continue to in the lives of the young people we come in contact with through their foundation. Many thanks and words will never be enough for what this means to us” spokespersons of the families noted.

Hunting for a Lifetime was formed out of that tragic event. The scholarship program gives lifetime hunting licenses to eligible youth who have a hunter safety certificate ages 10-17.

“In spite of the events that tragically took Zack and Chance from us, we hope to be able to instill the traits of being a responsible hunter in everyone that the foundation reaches. Our goal is to share the outdoors with Tennessee youth; teach them to obey hunting laws, practice gun safety rules and encourage land conservation practices. And most importantly, to seek guidance from adults when they have concerns about other hunters in order to keep others safe,” family members shared.

“As this year’s duck season comes to a close, the families of Zack Grooms and Chance Black hope that everyone has had a safe hunting season. In 2022, Hunting for a Lifetime was created in memory of Zack and Chance in hopes that their legacy would live on in the youth that receive the Lifetime Hunting licenses.

“It’s hard to believe Zack and Chance have been gone for two years; our families and friends miss them terribly. We know both boys would be out on the lake or in the woods hunting every chance they had given the opportunity, family members added.

To learn more about Hunting for a Lifetime, visit the group’s social media page on Facebook.