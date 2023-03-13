Gleason to Hire New Top Cop, Following Resignation of Chief Legons

BY DAVID FISHER

According to Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson, Police Chief Brian Legons, has accepted a better paying position with another police department.

Legons was appointed to the position on August 16, 2021, following the resignation of former chief Paul Eddlemon on August 9 of that same year.

Mayor Anderson states the City of Gleason will be accepting applications and resumes for the position of police chief through March 17, 2023.

He noted, interested applicants may pick up and drop off applications and resumes at Gleason City Hall, located at 101 College Street, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Anderson said the police chief’s salary will be based on experience.