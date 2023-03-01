Campus-wide Email Threat Under Investigation
UT Martin Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies are investigating a campus-wide email distributed this morning noting, “When I find you I will kill you.”
Dear University Community,
CIO Amy Belew in IT Services alerted the university community earlier that an offensive email was sent today as a “reply all” to an announcement about the university’s Google accounts policy change. IT Services has notified UT Martin Public Safety and provided officers with the individual’s information. This is not believed to be a credible threat, and the investigation continues. That individual’s access has been revoked.
ITS sent an email to the group of students that received the original email notifying them of the current investigation. A notice has also been added to the student portal, and again, Public Safety is actively investigating the incident with other law enforcement officials.
Other updates will be provided as information becomes available.