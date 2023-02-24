Hamilton-Ryker Group Commits $100,000 to College of Business and Global Affairs

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee Foundation, Inc., has partnered with the Hamilton-Ryker Group, Inc., to support the UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs and the UT Martin Department of Management, Marketing and Information Systems. The Hamilton-Ryker (McCreight/ Gallimore) Scholarship Endowment of $100,000 will be used for undergraduate and graduate scholarships.

The endowment is named after UT Martin alumni Wayne McCreight and Crawford Gallimore, co-founders of Hamilton-Ryker, a total workforce solutions company headquartered in Martin.

“Attending UT Martin was a life-changing experience for us, and we are honored to have the company establish the endowment in our name,” said McCreight. “We are incredibly grateful to the university and the Martin community and are honored to give back to our hometown’s success and development.”

“Just like UT Martin, Hamilton-Ryker has been an integral part of our community – over 50 years in fact,” said Gallimore. “Many of our current and former employees and their children

have attended UTM as well. We are thrilled to see the company invest in the university and the success of its future graduates through this scholarship.”

The scholarship committee will choose the recipients based on the following criteria and preferences:

Students currently enrolled or admitted to UT Martin. Students pursuing a major in the UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs and UT Martin Department of Management, Marketing and Information Systems. Successful academic performance with preference given to those who have or maintain a 2.5 GPA. Students already holding the scholarship. Junior/seniors or those enrolled in the UT Martin MBA program. Students majoring in business management and/or human resource management with the UT Martin MBA program. Financial need may also be considered when awarding the scholarship.

Recipients of the Hamilton-Ryker Scholarship must complete a paid internship with Hamilton-Ryker Group, Inc., at one of their 25 locations across the U.S. Students may apply for the scholarships through www.utm.edu/aviator.

“We are firm believers that collaboration between those of us in the world of work and those in higher education is essential for the success of our community, our economy, and our quality of life,” said Kelly McCreight, Wayne McCreight’s son and current Hamilton-Ryker CEO. “It is because of Wayne and Crawford’s services and dedication to the Martin community that we are here today celebrating 52 years of success. We are honored to be able to contribute to Martin’s great learning institution and look forward to the internships with UT Martin students.”

Hamilton-Ryker provides total workforce solutions and staffing services for industrial staffing, administrative staffing, information technology staffing and recruitment. The company is headquartered in Martin with 25 locations across the U.S.

For more information regarding the scholarship, contact Ben Jones, UT Martin Office of Development, at bjone155@utm.edu.