Flooding and Wind Damage Reported in Weakley County

BY DAVID FISHER

High winds and copious amounts of rain caused wind damage and flooding across Weakley and adjoining counties last week.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, over seven inches of rain fell in just six hours in some areas of the County on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

The flooding resulted in Weakley County Schools being closed, due to potential traffic hazards.

Weakley County Emergency Management personnel were out inspecting roads following the aftermath of the storm.