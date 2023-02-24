 Skip to content

Flooding and Wind Damage Reported in Weakley County

One of the areas flooded as a result of last week’s heavy rains included Hopper Road, just off Liberty Road in Gleason.

Flooding occurred recently on Old SR 22 between Cypress Lane and West Street in Gleason.

The intersection of West and College Street in Gleason was one of many areas across Weakley County that experienced flooding in the aftermath of a storm system last week.

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

 

High winds and copious amounts of rain caused wind damage and flooding across Weakley and adjoining counties last week.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, over seven inches of rain fell in just six hours in some areas of the County on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

The flooding resulted in Weakley County Schools being closed, due to potential traffic hazards. 

Weakley County Emergency Management personnel were out inspecting roads following the aftermath of the storm. 

