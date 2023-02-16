UT Martin ‘Handshake’ Posts Job Openings

According to the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, a great way for employers to post positions they have available is by utilizing the UT Martin Handshake.

Handshake is where students and recent graduates go to find internships, part-time, and full-time jobs. Posting positions to Handshake is FREE. To post a position, you simply need to create a free account. After being approved, you will then be able to post the position.

Posting jobs/internships in Handshake allows you to have the following access:

• Autonomy to post jobs/internships whenever they become available;

• Autonomy to remove jobs/internships once they are filled;

• The ability to view students’ profiles and their resumes;

• The ability to have applicants apply through our system (or the ability to direct them to your hiring website) and have their information forwarded to your email;

• Register for recruiting events (fall part-time job fair; fall/spring full-time and internship career fairs).

For more information go to https://www.utm.edu/offices-and-services/career-planning-and-development//handshake.php