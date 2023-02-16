Harrisson Named 2023 Miss Basketball Finalist

BY DAVID FISHER

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association at the Murphy Center, located on the campus of MTSU. The event, which will be on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m., is open to the public.

On February 9, 2023, it was announced that Westview High School senior Jada Harrison, who wears the #10 jersey on the court, is among the finalists chosen in Class 2A Miss Basketball. Other finalists in this category are Reese Beaty of York Institute and Maddy Newman from Gatlinburg-Pittman.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

As a member of the senior class of 2023 at Westview High School, Harrison played in the position of point guard this basketball season.

The 5-ft. 8-inch girls’ basketball standout helped lead the Westview Girls Basketball Team to win the 2022 Girls State Basketball Championship. After 10 consecutive state tournament trips, this was the first state championship Westview won since 1996.

During the game for the 2022 state championship, the Lady Chargers defeated York Institute 47-37 in the 2A final at the Murphy Center. Jada’s performance on the court earned her the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Additionally, Harrison has been recruited to play for Middle Tennessee State University’s Lady Raiders, after she graduates from Westview.

This is the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

The 2022-23 Region Championship Tournaments are as follows: Girls’ – March 7-11, 2023; and Boys’ – March 14-18, 2023.