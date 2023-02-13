State Parks Offering Special Menus for Valentine’s Day

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates.

Paris Landing State Park is among those offering a special menu for sweethearts.

Participating parks are:

Montgomery Bell State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Details for the meals are:

Paris Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Paris Landing will have a four-course dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. for $99.95 per couple or $54.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are not required.

The menu features prime rib and pan-seared chicken gnocchi. The restaurant offers a variety of beers and wines.

The address is Paris Landing State Park, 400 Lodge Road, Buchanan, TN 38222.

Montgomery Bell

State Park

Three separate dates are offered at Lodge Montgomery Bell:

Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

The meal is a four-course candlelight dinner for $99.95 per couple plus tax, gratuity, and beverage. The restaurant offers a variety of beers and wines.

Reservations are required at 615-797-3101. Limited seating is available.

The menu includes entrées prime rib or salmon.

The address is Lodge Montgomery Bell, 1000 Hotel Avenue, Burns, TN 37029.

Pickwick Landing

State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing offers a three-course dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for $40 per person, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage.

Reservations are required at 731-689-3135.

The menu includes a 10-ounce center cut and grilled shrimp.

An assortment of wines and beers will also be available for purchase.

The address is Lodge Pickwick Landing, 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326.

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will offer its Valentine’s Day dinner Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. for $69.95 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage.

Bryan Lee Moffitt will provide live music. Reservations are required at 731-968-8176.

The menu features a 10-ounce ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast.

The address is Pin Oak Lodge, 567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville, TN 38388.

Fall Creek Falls

State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls offers lunch and dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Lunch hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

The price is $39 per person, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are welcome but not required at 423-881-5241.

The three-course menu features sirloin tips and blackened chicken over chipotle Alfredo penne. Wines and domestic and premium beers are offered. The regular menu will also be available.

The address is Lodge Fall Creek Falls, 2536 Lakeside Drive, Spencer, TN 38585.

Henry Horton State Park

The Restaurant at Henry Horton State Park offers a four-course dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dinner is $75 per couple, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage.

Reservations are available at 931-364-2222.

Entrees are chicken breast and prime rib au jus. A selection of wines is available.

The address is Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Hwy., Chapel Hill, TN 37034.

Cumberland

Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant offers dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Seating is at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Reservations are required and must be placed on or before Feb. 6 at 931-484-7186.

The price is $55.95 per couple, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage.

The menu includes hand-carved strip steak and lemon pepper chicken breast. Wine and beer are available.

The address is Homestead Harvest Restaurant, Cumberland Mountain State Park, 24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN 38555.