School Board Approves Graduation Date

The Weakley County School Board approved May 19 as the graduation date for the Class of 2023, during its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at Martin Elementary School, however, due to icy road conditions, the meeting was moved to the Weakley County Board of Education’s conference room.

The board voted to amend the application for director of schools position before it is available to the public. The revised search plan for selecting a new director of schools was necessitated by the upcoming retirement of Randy Frazier, who serves as the current director.

Board members voted to grant tenure to Westview High School teacher Hillary Shannon, who was inadvertently left off the list of educators eligible for tenure approved during the January meeting.

Several club field trips planned for students from various Weakley County schools also received board approval.

Budget Amendments

Budget amendments to the Weakley County School Department Federal Projects programs, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, also received board approval. IDEA funding ensures that students with disabilities are provided with a free appropriate public education tailored to their individual needs.

Changes in federal funding resulted in several budgetary revisions.

Federal funding for Consolidated Administration; Title I, Part A; Title II, Part A; and Title VI declined by a combined total of $17,071.40.

However, IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change; IDEA, Part B; IDEA Preschool and ESSER received increased federal funding totaling $118,742.40.

This amounts to an overall increase in the School Federal Projects Fund of $101,670.77.

The federal projects fund involves only federal monies and no local tax dollars.

Announcements

School Board Chairman Steve Vantrease announced the next school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at Sharon School, beginning at 5:00 p.m.