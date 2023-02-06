CONSUMER ALERT: Honda Issues “Do Not Drive” Warning for Some Vehicles Equipped with Takata Airbags

Courtesy of Elizabeth Lane

Office of the Tennessee Attorney General

Nashville- The Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA) in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers to heed a new “Do Not Drive” warning from Honda. As of February 3rd, approximately 8,200 Acura and Honda (2001-2003) vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators remain on the road.

If you own one of these vehicles, DCA urges you to stop driving it until this urgent, lifesaving recall has been completed. Replacement parts are available free of charge. You may check to see whether your vehicle falls under the recall here.

The risk to drivers and passengers inside these vehicles is dire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Alpha air bags have a 50% failure rate. If the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could be lethal, or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.

It is critical that remaining vehicle owners take immediate action to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Models with Alpha air bags include:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Hona Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

Acura/Honda Customer Service may be reached at 888-234-2138 or by visiting their Takata website.

For more information on the recall, please click here.