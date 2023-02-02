W.C. Register of Deeds Office Warns of Fraud

Weakley County Register of Deeds April Jones wants to make citizens aware of some information that is being solicited from home owners. Tennessee Register of Deeds offices has recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office. These are NOT legitimate checks.

I encourage anyone who receives any notices that appear to come from a local government office to call and discuss the matter before signing any unsolicited documents or trying to deposit anything.

The Weakley County Register of Deeds office also offers a program called Property Fraud Alert System. This is a free service that I encourage all citizens to take advantage of. Please feel free to contact our office for assistance or use the information below.

The Register of Deeds office number is 731-364-3646. Our office is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

April Wright Jones

Weakley County Register of Deeds