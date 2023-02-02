Dynamix Physical Therapy Now Serving the Community of Martin with Physical Therapy, Sports Medicine and Fitness Services

Dynamix Physical Therapy announced its acquisition of The Sideline Physical Therapy in Martin, Tenn., back in December 2022, making this the 14th Dynamix location in West Tennessee. Effective immediately, The Sideline is now offering physical therapy, sports medicine, and fitness services under the name Dynamix Physical Therapy.

Both Russ Huffstetler and Heath Ladd, co-owners of Dynamix, are in agreement that joining forces with Brian Smith, the previous owner of The Sideline, is a great move.

“We have known Brian for a long time, and we are beyond grateful and excited for Brian and his team to be part of our Dynamix family,” said Huffstetler. “With his knowledge, skills, and the incredible community involvement, we know he will be a great fit for Dynamix.”

Smith joins Dynamix with 25 years of physical therapy and clinic compliance experience. He serves as the VP of Clinical Compliance and remains the clinic director for Dynamix of Martin.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to you, our clients and employees, for your loyalty, support, and dedication,” said Smith. “What started as a dream eventually became a reality and with your support, The Sideline grew into more than I could have ever hoped, dreamed, or imagined. Please know in this transition, I am not going anywhere. I will still be here in Martin providing care for our clients and leading this clinic. I will also continue to provide sports medicine outreach services for Martin Middle School and Westview High School. Thank you for 20 years of support, friendship, and loyalty.”

The fitness portion of Dynamix will expand under the leadership of Shelley Stout, Director of Fitness Operations for all five Dynamix Fitness locations, including Greenfield, Humboldt, Martin, Milan, and Union City. Stout will continue to serve as the group exercise instructor at Dynamix of Martin, as well as work on initiatives to enhance the Dynamix gyms in northwest Tennessee.

Physical therapy clients and gym members will continue to visit the same building, located at 104 Oxford Street in downtown Martin, for physical therapy services and access to the gym.

Dynamix continues to serve the communities of West Tennessee with the most elite physical therapy and sports medicine services. For more information about Dynamix, and its services offered or to find the closest location near you, visit dynamix.life.

