Couple Bound Over for McKenzie Murder

By Sabrina Bates

MVP Regional News Editor

sabrina@magicvalleypublishing.com

A Weakley County couple charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death and robbery of a man outside of McKenzie last summer has been bound over to the May 2023 term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Tiffany Kaye Grogan, 28, of Dresden and Julien DeMone Hardin, 36, of Mobile, Alabama, were bound over after a preliminary hearing in Weakley County General Sessions Court last week. They are each charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

A press release issued by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on July 10, 2022, reported deputies were dispatched to Bells Store and Patterson roads just outside of McKenzie for a report of a person lying in the road. Deputies found Terry Beard, 49, of Milan on the side of the road deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Grogan was taken into custody soon after the incident, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Most Wanted alert for Hardin. Following a joint investigation by the WCSD, TBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Hardin was located near 7080 Palmersville Hwy. 89 and taken into custody on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He faces an additional charge of Fugitive from Justice.

Hardin was sought by police in Daphne, Alabama, in 2010 for allegedly shooting a victim in the leg from a vehicle while the victim was walking down the street.

News outlets also reported Hardin was sought in Alabama in connection to at least four robberies in 2020.

Hardin was reportedly being held in the Weakley County Detention Center. Grogan was being held in Henry County on separate child abuse charges last week.

She is represented by Jeremy Senn of Evans, Bulloch & Parker, PLLC of Murfreesboro.

Hardin is being represented by public defender Jerald Campbell.