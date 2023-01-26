Special Visit to Weakley County

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Weakley County as part of her visits to all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. On Thursday, Jan. 12 Blackburn visited Dresden to meet with local officials to discuss the current progress of the internet in the county. She also visited the Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church to see the current status of rebuilding after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. Blackburn also noted that Weakley Countians will be interested in the upcoming Farm Bill which she stated was very likely to pass.